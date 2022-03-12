FAIRBURY — Margaret (Loucks) Wing, of Fairbury, passed away Thursday, March 10, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, in Bloomington.

Margaret was born in Sesser, IL, the daughter of Ivan and Virginia (Phillips) Loucks. She married Fred W. Wing Jr. in 1958 and is survived by her devoted husband; and her loving children: Sheila (Eric) Langford of Dallas, TX, and Rebecca (Robert Kasinecz) Wing of Downers Grove, IL.

Also surviving Margaret is her sister, Marie Drexler; and five grandchildren: Sam (Rebecca) Langford, Katie Langford, Hannah Langford, Luke Langford and Lance Kasinecz; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Margaret attended University of Illinois and Southern Illinois University, graduating with a degree in Home Economics. She taught school in Kankakee, Gilman, and Fairbury. Thereafter, Margaret worked alongside her husband at their business, Mr. Timber, Inc. Margaret was an exceptionally kind and patient person, supporting her children and grandchildren in their activities. She enjoyed gardening and traveling.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 pm Friday, March 18th, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church of Fairbury, National Kidney Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County, or SELCAS.

Family graveside service will be at Avoca Township Cemetery, with Pastor Paul Wier officiating.

The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Center, SELCAS, and Connections Home Care for all their dedicated care.

Condolences and tributes may be made to the family at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.