EUREKA — Margaret Joyce Volk, 103, passed away at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka on January 13, 2022.

She was born on December 23, 1918, in Tower Hill, IL, to Juanita and Orn Whitacre. She married Louis Volk on April 5, 1941, in Rutland, IL. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2000.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Melba Anderson and Ione Crandall; and two brothers: Gerald Whitacre and Charles Whitacre.

She is survived by five children: Margaret (Chuck) Bentley of Mapleton, John (Marcia) Volk of Chicago, Rhea Morgan of Walland, TN, David Volk of Cornelius, NC, and Russ (Cheryl) Volk of Hatch, UT. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. She is survived by sisters-in-law: Bernadine Whitacre of Olathe, KS, and Fran Volk of Eureka.

Joyce graduated from Flanagan High School in 1935. She attended Illinois State Normal University, and graduated in 1937. She began her teaching career at the Friendship School in the rural Flanagan area. For many years she held an annual reunion for her former students. She has survived many of them. When she married Louis in 1941, they moved to Washington, IL. She substituted in the Sunnyland Schools, went back to school and got her four-year degree and finished her teaching career at St. Patrick's School in Washington. She taught there fifteen years.

She was active in St. Patrick's mothers club, the St. Pats Quilters, and the Alter and Rosary Society.

The family would like to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian for the years of good care they gave her.

A funeral mass for Joyce will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Patrick Church in Washington. Father Michael Adrie will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Home, 610 Cruger Rd., Eureka. Illinois 61530, or St. Pat's School Endowment Fund, Washington, IL, 61571.

Joyce's memorial website is available at www.deiterfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.