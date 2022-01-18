Margaret I. Schwendy

BLOOMINGTON — Margaret (Marge) I. Schwendy, 87, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at 1:14 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at her residence in Bloomington.

Margaret was born January 31, 1934 in Campbellsville, KY, the daughter of Hurd Bernerd and Grace Marie (Sublett) Wright. She married Richard H. Schwendy on December 31, 1987 in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2017.

She is survived by three children: Donald (Roni Kay) Powell, Terry Powell, and Scott (Amy) Richard; daughter-in-law, Jan Powell; one sister, Diane (Mitch) Mitchell; one sister-in-law, Frances Wright; "younger" best friend, Janet Wulf; and friend and adopted daughter, Judy Bass; nine grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren. Marge is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ronald Powell; and one granddaughter, Scottie Richard; two brothers: Bill Wright and Cliff Wright; and two sisters: LaDon Tudor and Nadine Ashley.

Marge loved being around her family and friends, sharing stories, and laughter. She was the matriarch of a group of women known as Koffee Klub which met in members' kitchens at least once per month for over 50-years!

Cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service will take place at a later date at Park Hill Cemetery. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

