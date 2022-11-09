Jan. 11, 1928 - Nov. 6, 2022

BLOOMINGTON//NORMAL — A Life Well Lived. - Margaret I. "Peggy" Steinkraus, 94, formerly of Bloomington-Normal, IL, passed away on November 6, 2022.

She was the daughter of Harry and Bernice Schneiter and grew up on a farm near Liltchfield, MN. It was there that she was taught the value of family. Her siblings meant everything to her! She was a graduate of Macalester College in Saint Paul, MN, and there met the great love of her life, Clifford Steinkraus.

They married and moved to Normal, IL, in the 60s and started their own family. She loved being a mother to her two children, Bill and Ann, and took the job very seriously. She was a strong parent figure but felt LOVE was the most important ingredient to parenting and LOVE she understood and gave unconditionally. She provided open and honest communication with her kids and advocated for them on every level.

She was passionate, optimistic, headstrong, joyous, and a bit stubborn! And if you were family, she loved you. She enjoyed prayer and had a close relationship with our Lord. Reading, current affairs, playing Scrabble, shopping, and traveling were some of her hobbies, but what really made her happy was a meaningful conversation with family.

In 2018, she and Cliff moved to Indianapolis, IN, at the request of their daughter to live out their final chapter.

Although her death brings great sadness to friends and family, she now resides in heaven, pain-free and reconnected with all her loved ones that went before her.

She is survived by her children: William M. Steinkraus of Bloomington, IL, and Ann and husband, Carl Downs III, of Indianapolis, IN; sisters: Janice Morris and Carol Marshall of Northfield, MN, and Roberta (Lyle) Riebe of Windom, MN; and nieces and nephews throughout the United States that she was so proud to call family!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford F. Steinkraus; sister, Betty Richter; and brother, Harry Schneiter.

Her family thanks the people that cared for her and advocated for her in her final chapter. Special thanks to all the amazing folks at Community Hospice, Caregivers, Latosha Goodall, Michelle Reasor, Marie Soumare, and Dr. George Hoyek. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

A Memorial Service is planned for Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in The Community Room at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St. Anderson, IN, 46013.

She will be interned by her husband at The Gardens at Willowcrest Park, Anderson, IN.