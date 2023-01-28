Aug. 2, 1925 - Jan. 26, 2023

SHOREWOOD — Margaret Grunnet-Peahl, age 97, of Shorewood, IL, passed on January 26, 2023, at Morris Hospital, Morris, IL.

Margaret was born on August 2, 1925, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of the late Fred and Della (Brock) Phillips. She graduated from Empire Township High School in LeRoy, IL, and Illinois Commercial College in Champaign, IL.

Margaret raised her three children in Champaign, IL. She was a member of the Junior Women's Civic League, attended First Presbyterian Church and was the executive secretary to the manager of the Lincoln Square Mall.

She met Robert Peahl while living in Champaign and married Robert Peahl on May 25, 1985, and moved to Wheaton, IL. She and Bob lived in Wheaton until 2006, when they moved to Del Webb Shorewood Glen. Both loved the local community and were members of Messiah Lutheran Church, Joliet, IL.

She is survived by sons: Douglas (Patricia) Grunnet, of Morris, IL, Robert Peahl, Jr., of Fernandina Beach, FL, Michael (Debra) Grunnet of Greensboro, GA; daughters: Vickie Grunnet (David) Halvorson, of Houston, TX, and Susan (Jeff Bradley) Peahl of Lake Balboa, CA; daughter –in-law, Patrice Peahl of Wayland, MI; grandchildren: Erin Grunnet, Jason (Michelle) Rice, Joe (Stacy) Grunnet, Kerrie (Robert) Satcher, Matthew Peahl, Kirstin Peahl, and Brendan Peahl; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Peahl; son, David Peahl; and daughter-in-law, Melodie Peahl.

Margaret enjoyed knitting, reading and watching college sports, especially the Fighting Illini. She was known for thoughtful kind words in her letters, her independence, sharp memory and wit, and most of all her love for her family. She will be deeply missed by her family.

Memorial donations may be made to Morningstar Mission in Joliet.

A visitation for Margaret Grunnet-Peahl will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive in Morris. Private interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL.

