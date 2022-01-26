Margaret Geraldine Richardson

BLOOMINGTON — Margaret Geraldine (Jeri) Richardson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister; Jeri Richardson, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022 at the age of 92.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Richardson; parents, Alva and Lillie; daughter, Brey; sister, Dixie Phillips; and grandson, Tyler Powell.

She is lovingly survived by her two daughters: Jeri-Jo (Ivan) Kaufman and Jodi (Ray) Wetzel; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

Jeri was always surrounded by family and friends. Her smile brightened every room she entered and her laughter was infectious. She never met a stranger she didn't know. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed.

Public funeral rites will take place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 10:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.