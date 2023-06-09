Nov. 1, 1929 - June 7, 2023

GIBSON CITY — Margaret Ellen "Peg" Bane, 93, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Her funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Dong Van Bui and Deacon Paul Sarantakos officiating. The rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. at the church followed by visitation until the time of the service. Burial will be at Drummer Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ruby's Rescue & Retreat or to Carle Hospice.

Peg was born November 1, 1929, in Gibson City. A daughter of Kenneth and Marion Malone Day. She married Joseph Hennek on August 31, 1948. She married Charles Bane on December 31, 1993. He passed away August 21, 1999.

She is survived by two daughters: Lee Ellen (Jim) Remmers of Cullom, and Jody (Tim) Bane of Gibson City. Four grandchildren: Angie (Brent) McCoy of Kokomo, IN, Mikki (Joe) Jeffers of Russiaville, IN, Alex (Abbi) Bane of Gibson City, and Andy (Kelsey) Bane of Gibson City; and four precious great-grandchildren. A step-sister, Cynthia (Dan) Boo of Kouts, IN; her special friend and "third" daughter, Bonnie Farmer of Gibson City; and her fur baby, Bonnie. She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Hennek; sister: Marilyn Stange; and two step-brothers: Charles and David Bukowski.

Peg was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and The Loyal Order of Moose #173 of Bloomington. She owned and operated the Melvin Tap for twenty-four years. She enjoyed shopping but her passion was dancing. She loved to dance and she was good at it. She was happiest when dancing.