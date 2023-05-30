Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

June 24, 1964 - May 27, 2023

OGLESBY — Margaret E. Meister, 58, of Oglesby, formerly of Fairbury, died at 9:50 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical center, Bloomington.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Fairbury; with Pastors Daryl Evans and Miguel Herrera officiating. Burial will follow in Avoca Township Cemetery, rural Fairbury. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, prior to the funeral also at the church in Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, illinoiscancercarefoundation.org or Shriners Hospital's for Children.

Margaret was born June 24, 1964, in Libertyville, IL; a daughter to Charles W. and Donna M. (Peters) Thames. She married Mike Meister on September 28, 1985, in Fairbury. Her husband, Mike survives in Oglesby, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Other survivors include her children: Doug (Paige) Meister of Bourbonnais, IL, Rachel (Miguel) Herrera of Carol Stream, IL; one sister, Rebecca (Mark) Thames-Simmons of Costa Rica; two brothers: Charles (Sherri) Thames of Humbolt, NE, Andrew Thames of Lombard; two aunts: Kay Thames and Neysa Villa; and five adored grandchildren.

