Margaret E. Hodge Belcher

Jan. 8, 1928 - Aug. 7, 2022

NORMAL — Margaret Elizabeth Hodge Belcher, 94, of Normal, passed away peacefully at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Heritage Health in El Paso.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Journey Church in Normal. Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Journey Church in Normal with Rev. Dr. Clark Killingsworth officiating. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington.

Margaret was born on January 8, 1928, in the county east of Raleigh, North Carolina to Vera Wall Hodge and Edward S. Hodge, Sr. She graduated from Knightdale High School in May of 1945. She received her business diploma from Hoyle's Business School in May of 1946. Margaret graduated from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, TN, in May of 1954, with a B.A. in English. She then went to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX, and earned her Master's Degree in Religious Education in May of 1956.

Margaret worked at Wachovia Bank and Trust Company in Raleigh, NC. She also worked as Director of Religious Education at First Baptist Church in Carmi, IL. She retired from Illinois State University in Normal after seventeen years as secretary in the Department of Agriculture.

Margaret met Ray Belcher from Lawrenceville, IL, at the Seminary. They became good friends and were married on May 30, 1957, in Bethlehem Baptist Church near Knightdale, NC. Ray and Margaret have two sons, David (Sharon) Belcher in Mt. Vernon, IL, and Don Belcher in Normal, they both survive.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; an infant baby girl; two brothers: Gardner C. Hodge, Sr. and Donald A. Hodge, Sr., both of Raleigh, NC; and sister, Blanche Hodge of Greensboro, NC.

Margaret was a charter member of College Avenue Baptist Church in Normal and was active in all its activities as long as her health permitted. She served on many committees, including Nominating Committee, Pastor Search Committee, Building Committee, and others. Margaret enjoyed teaching the Agape Ladies' Sunday School Class for many years.

Memorial contributions may be given to Journey Church. 1320 E College Ave, Normal, IL, 61761.

Online condolences and memories of Margaret may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.