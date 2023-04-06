May 12, 1925 - April 4, 2023

PONTIAC — Margaret Catherine Trainor, 97, of Pontiac, formerly of Dwight, went to be with the Lord at 12:06 a.m. April 4, 2023. She left this earth surrounded by her family and peacefully reunited with her beloved husband, Robert.

Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by a visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac. The visitation will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., also at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Margaret was born May 12, 1925, in Clintonville, WI, to Dr. James H. and Eulalia Murphy. One of seven children, Margaret followed her father's footsteps into the medical world, graduating from the then - Wesley Memorial Nursing program, now known as Northwestern School of Nursing, in Chicago. She met Bob there through his sister, Louise Kennan, who survives, and they married on Jannuary 10, 1953. She agreed to move to the cornfields of Illinois, where they raised seven children.

Margaret had a true love for her Catholic faith and was known for her visits to Mother Mary after daily mass. She loved and nurtured and gently led her ever-growing family, which includes 17 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren and counting.

She is survived by her children: Stephen (Sue Panno-Trainor), Ann Ruskin, Pat (Vicki) Trainor, Mary (Jack) Timmerman, Joan (Tom) Bernhardt, Molly (George Maris) Trainor, Therese Trainor; her brother, Jerry (Caroline) Murphy; and sister-in-law, Marie Murphy, and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; daughter-in-law, Lenore Trainor; sons-in-law, Robert Ruskin and Jim Hooker; grandson, Julio Maunze; sisters: Mary Irish and Betty Stanton; as well as brothers: Pat, Tom, and Jack Murphy.

Memorials can be made in Margaret's honor to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls or St. Mary's Catholic School in Pontiac.

We'd like to give a special, heartfelt thank you to the Evenglow staff for the loving care they gave Margaret during her time there.

Immediately following the funeral mass, a luncheon will take place at Bernardi's II, 123 Mill St., Pontiac. A Rite of Committal and private burial will take place later that day at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dwight.

