Dec. 7, 1941 - Dec. 19, 2022

LEXINGTON — Margaret C. Compton, 81, of Lexington, IL, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Loft Rehabilitation & Health care, Normal.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lexington with Fr. William Keebler Officiating. Cremation rites will follow, and Inurnment will be held at a later date in East Lawn Cemetery. Her visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington. Memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses.

Margaret was born December 7, 1941, in Bristol, RI, the daughter of Henry H. and Mildred K. Brooks Clayton Jr. She married Robert E. Compton on April 12, 1958, in Bristol, RI. He died September 14, 2007.

Surviving are six children: Barbara (Craig) Cheesman of Noblesville, IN, Sandra (Kurt) Scheidenhelm and Carol Compton, both of Bloomington, Katy (Mike) Toliver and Patrick Compton, both of McLean, and Robert (Jaynie) Compton of Lexington; thirty-one grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; two sisters: Jane Clayton and Frances Alemida; two brothers: Raymond and James Clayton; half-sister, Carol O'Mara; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Diane Velcheck; one sister, Kathryn Davidson; and one half-brother, Paul Clayton.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lexington, and the Prayer Shawl Ministry. She became an LPN in 1977, and worked until 1991. She began crocheting when she was ten and knitted and crocheted clothing and other items for her family over the years and seafarer caps and scarves for others.