April 30, 1932 - Feb. 15, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Margaret Birtwell Couch, 90, of Bloomington, formerly a 50 year resident of Normal, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

She was born April 30, 1932, in Streator, IL, to Jane (Doig) and Galan Birtwell. Margaret grew up on the family farm near Ransom, IL, along with her dear sister, Phyllis, both attending the nearby one room schoolhouse.

After graduating from Streator High School, Margaret attended and graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority in Champaign. She married Peter Couch on September 19, 1954. Margaret and Pete raised their family in Columbus, IN, Madison, WI, and Kalamazoo, MI, before moving to Normal in 1970.

In 1983, Margaret and Marlene Stearns founded the Sewing Studio, a retail store providing sewing machines and repairs, high-quality fabrics, and sewing/quilting supplies. Margaret was a trained Bernina repair mechanic. Becoming a sole proprietor upon Marlene's retirement in the early 1990s, Margaret continued working full-time at the store until she retired at the age of 86, and sold the Sewing Studio to the current owners in January of 2019.

After her retirement, Margaret continued her tradition of making quilts for each member of her family, especially enjoying making those for her young great-grandchildren (and their dogs), doing jigsaw puzzles, solving the daily crossword from the Pantagraph, and participating in various activities at Luther Oaks.

Margaret is survived by her sister, Phyllis (Bill) Walcott; sister-in-law, Lynda (Lou) Hoornbeek; children: Judy (GJ) Scholhamer, Jane (Mark) Miles, John Couch, Jeff (Nancy) Couch; grandchildren: Matt (Pam) Couch, Steve Couch, Dan Couch, Jordy (Claire) Scholhamer, Luke (Ashley) Scholhamer, Brad (Jamie) Scholhamer, Madeline (Evan) Long, Claire (Eddie) Mackowiak, John Miles; and her six adorable great-grandchildren: Kate, Ella, Emma, Wyatt, Linley, and William.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., with a funeral service held at 3:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Community Health Care Clinic of Normal or Home Sweet Home Ministries of Bloomington.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.