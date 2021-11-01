LINCOLN — Margaret Ann Ackerson of Lincoln, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Margaret Ann was born August 10, 1932, to John and Lula (Usherwood) Amberg. She married Clarence "Jack" Ackerson on October 8, 1949, in Paragould, AR. He passed away November 25, 2017.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Gerald) Begolka of Atlanta, IL; and her grandson John Cunningham (Adam Gray) of Cumming, GA; nephew Martin (Carla) Bale; and niece Vicki (Pat) Dugan.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters Betty Hoaglin and Juanita Bale.

Margaret Ann spent most of her career working in public service. Whether it was helping Veterans and their families at the Veterans Commission or all the citizens of Logan County as County Treasurer, she always had a warm smile for a stranger and compassion for those in need. Margaret Ann also worked for the Illinois Secretary of State as the supervisor of the then newly created "800 line" and later with the DMV in Lincoln where she eventually retired. Her love of people and desire to help and serve was inspired by her deep faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ.

She was of Catholic faith and a member of Holy Family Church in Lincoln.

She worked for the Stetson China Company as a young woman, where she learned the art of hand painting; a skill that became a hobby for her most of her life. She was often seen on her days off painting at the ceramic shop in Atlanta or at the Craft House at Cloud 9 Ranch. Her other hobbies included playing bingo and pinochle, especially when partnered with her sister. She could also be found meeting friends at Dottie's or the Oasis in Lincoln. Margaret enjoyed attending the Class of 1950 Reunions. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Castle Manor for their care and friendship over the years, and the staff of St. Clara's for the gracious end of life care they provided. Margaret sends hugs to Dr. Dennis Carrol and Dr. William Severino for their years of care.

There are no services at this time, A graveside service will be held in spring.

Memorials may be made to VFW Post #1756 in Lincoln, or the Atlanta Methodist Woman's Group, Atlanta, IL. We thank the ladies for always remembering Margaret with cards and prayers.

Condolences may be sent to Dawn Begolka, PO Box 659, Atlanta, IL 61723.