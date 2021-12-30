BLOOMINGTON — Margaret A. Knuth, 82, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her home.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born August 15, 1939, in Bloomington, a daughter of Russell T. and M. Monica Daly Fitzgerald. She married Eugene A. Knuth on January 5, 1958, and he survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are four children: Rick (Christine) Knuth, Mike (Lisa) Knuth, Kathy (Richard) Heck, and Karen Knuth; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Deerwester; and two nieces: Shannon Patterson and Leigh (Terry) Felesena.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Carl Knuth; and a sister, Mary Jane Fitzgerald.

Prior to retiring, Margaret worked at Shannon's Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be forever missed.

