BLOOMINGTON — Margaret A. Knuth, 82, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her home.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
She was born August 15, 1939, in Bloomington, a daughter of Russell T. and M. Monica Daly Fitzgerald. She married Eugene A. Knuth on January 5, 1958, and he survives in Bloomington.
Also surviving are four children: Rick (Christine) Knuth, Mike (Lisa) Knuth, Kathy (Richard) Heck, and Karen Knuth; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Deerwester; and two nieces: Shannon Patterson and Leigh (Terry) Felesena.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Carl Knuth; and a sister, Mary Jane Fitzgerald.
Prior to retiring, Margaret worked at Shannon's Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be forever missed.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.