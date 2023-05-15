May 13, 1940 - May 7, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Maretta T. Clem, 82, of Bloomington, passed away on May 7, 2023, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

Her wishes were to have a private graveside burial. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Brian Tumor Association.

Maretta was born on May 13, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, IA, to Fern Welch and Margie Sprague Welch, they both preceded her in death. Also, she was preceded in death by her younger brother and her cherished, youngest daughter.

She is survived by one brother, two daughters, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three grand-dogs, whom she adored (especially the one with the "floppy ear").

Maretta was employed by Eureka Williams for many years. Upon retirement, she enjoyed helping kids and adults alike ride the Merry Go around at Eastland Mall. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, where she enjoyed volunteering her time. She had many lifelong friends, loved her family fiercely, and had the best memory known.

Online condolences and memories of Maretta may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.