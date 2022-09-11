June 9, 1938 - Aug. 25, 2022

PAXTON — Marcia Theresa Fernandez, 84, of rural Paxton formerly of St. Charles, IL passed away at 8:14 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Holy Child Jesus Parish Chicago followed by burial. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements

Marcia was born June 9, 1938, in Chicago the daughter of Carl F. and Ann M. Lach Oberland. She married George L. Fernandez August 22, 1962, at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, Evergreen Park, IL. He preceded her in death August 14, 2002.

She is survived by five daughters: Clair (Galen) Litwiller of Paxton, Ruth (Mel) Varela of Rolling Meadows, IL, Theresa Fernandez of Chicago, Jane (Enrique) Schcolnik of Stockton, CA, Sara Dunne of Chicago; two sons: Charles "Chuck" (Jodi) Fernandez of Cumming, GA, Peter Fernandez of Chicago; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters: Carlotta Oberzut of Oak Lawn, Judy Oberland of Evergreen Park, Mary (Paul) Raffanti of Worth; and two brothers: Carl (Pauline) Oberland of Chicago and Greg (Rhonda) Oberland of Milwaukee, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and son-in-law, Brian Dunne.

Marcia earned a Bachelor's Degree from Saint Xavier University, Chicago and a Master's Degree in English at the University of Chicago. She was an English teacher and also later she taught piano.

Marcia was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Chicago for 25 years and St. Matthias Church at Queen of Apostles Parish Chicago for 20 years and St. Henry Catholic Church, Chicago for Rosary. Since moving to rural Paxton in 2020 Marcia attended St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Thomasboro. She was a faithful catholic church member and a passionate member of the Global Focolare Movement.

Marcia was a very loving and giving person and would help her neighbors with shopping, cleaning, moving and driving them places. She also helped with Bible studies at the Elgin Mental Health Center. Marcia enjoyed music and birdwatching.

Memorial may be made to Organization of the donor's choice.