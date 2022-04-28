Sept. 19, 1941 - April 18, 2022

DALLAS, Texas — Marcia Rae (Hubbard) Isch, born September 19, 1941, wife of Donald Isch, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, April 18, 2022. She courageously fought a two-year battle with stage four cancer and passed on to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 80.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Hubbard; mother, Jean Hubbard; and brother, Mark Hubbard.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Donald of Dallas, TX; and three sons: Mitchell and wife, Lori Isch of Rochester, MN; Morgan and wife, Kathy Isch of Dallas, TX, and their daughters: Jennifer Isch and fiance, Russell Fournier of Dallas, Texas, and Tracy Isch of Dallas, TX; Mark and wife, Shanlee Isch of Atlanta, GA; and nephews: Joel and wife, Sarah Hubbard of O'Fallon, MO, and Zach and wife, Amanda Hubbard of Springfield, IL.

Marcia and Don recently celebrated 61 wonderful years of marriage. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.