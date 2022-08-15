May 9, 1941 - July 9, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Marcia Louise Ohler, 81, of Bloomington, went home at 5:27 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 following a determined fight with a prolonged illness. She passed peacefully with her family at her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1822 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, IL on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Pastor David Ehlers officiating. Food and fellowship to follow service. Cremation rites have been accorded.

At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen in support of breast cancer research at https://bit.ly/3O3qjBp or www.Komen.org.

Marcia was born on May 9, 1941 in Danvers, IL, a daughter of Glenn and Rachel (Bridgwater) Otto.

She married the love of her life, Martin Ohler, on July 31, 1960 in Danvers. He survives; along with her children: Gary (Julie) Ohler of Normal and Barry Ohler of Heyworth; grandchildren: Courtney Ohler, New Boston, NH, Chelsea Ohler, Bourbonnais, IL, Emily Ohler and Ian Ohler, Heyworth, IL.

Preceding her in death are her parents, her brother, Everett Otto, as well as several aunts and uncles welcoming her home.

She was always involved in her sons' activities whether that be in Scouting or as an Olympia High School Football Booster, she was always there. She loved seeing her grandchildren grow up and thrive as young adults and was always cheering them on as well.

Marcia worked in Patient Accounts and Accounting at Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington, IL for several years. Later, she worked in the McLean County Clerk's office and retired from the McLean County Highway Department. In retirement she partnered with her husband, Marty, in establishing M&M Country Tours where they enjoyed hosting charter bus trips to area dinner theatres for their many friends they made everywhere they went.

She always enjoyed meetings and reunions with her classmates from Danvers High School. Marcia also loved reading and was never caught without a romance novel close at hand.