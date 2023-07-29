June 29, 1936 - July 15, 2023

DENVER, Colorado — Marcia Lois Proctor (Volk), 87, gained her wings and made her journey to heaven on Saturday, July 15, 2023, after battling Alzheimers and Parkinsons.

Marcia was born in Bloomington, IL, on June 29, 1936, and was the only child of Eldon and Lois Volk (Curry). Marcia grew up in Bloomington, IL, and graduated from University High School, Normal, IL, in 1954. She attended Depauw University in Greencastle, IN, and graduated with a degree in Liberal arts in 1957. Marcia then went onto the Mayo Clinic Physical Therapy school in Rochester Minnesota graduating in 1959. Marcia met her lifelong best friend at the Mayo Clinic, Martha Ann Timm, and the two of them moved to Colorado together to live and pursue their careers and enjoy skiing, hiking, and all the splendor Colorado offered.

Marcia pursued and successfully had an over 30 year career as a Physical Therapist at St. Lukes/Presbyterian hospital in Denver.

Marcia was married to Leonard Proctor (deceased in 2017) from 1967-1994. Marcia is survived by her daughters: Tami (Glenn) of Centennial, CO, and their children: Hayli (Cody), and Jayden; and Sheila Proctor-Long (Gary) of Everett, WA, and their children: Sydney (Clay) and Brady; and one great-granddaughter, Wren.

Marcia was known as "Grammy" and she was the foundation of our family. She was the best mom and Grammy anyone could ask for. She always made time for her kids and grandkids and we will forever carry her unconditional love for us in our hearts.

Growing up in Bloomington, IL, and the daughter of two high school teachers, Marcia spent her summers traveling all over the United States. Many summers were spent in Estes Park, CO, and in Rocky Mountain National Park where she and her dad would hike to Longs Peak. This is where Marcia has chosen to be her final resting place.

After retirement, Marcia traveled the world. Many of those trips were with her dear friend Barb. Marcia traveled to Alaska, Russia, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and many more. If she could have, Marcia would have traveled even more. Marcia had many friends that were near and dear to her heart - she would host potlucks and cookie exchanges with her friends and get together for lunch with her Cob (crazy old broad) group as well. So many loved her and her sweet and loving soul.

During the past few years, Marcia was surrounded by her loving caregivers who helped her live her days to her fullest. Dora, Ciria, Jaide, Ivan, Esperanza, Lynn - you were her angels sent from heaven and have become part of our family. Her final home was at Highline Place where we are thankful to those who embraced Marcia in the three short months she was there.

Marcia's love of margaritas and Mexican food will be shared at her celebration of life. A meal to share stories and a margarita, toast or many, will take place to celebrate and honor Marcia at the Blue Bonnet restaurant (457 South Broadway, Denver, CO) on Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marcia's memory to the Alzheimers Association- 225 N. Mighigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.