Marcia had a spirit of kindness in her that many can bear witness to. She had a genuine care for people that was heartfelt and real. Kindness was the foundation of who she was. It was based on her faith and a reflection of the community that loved, prayed, and cared for her. Her love for her faith, family, and friends was her strength. During that time, she also enjoyed Wheel of Fortune, holding hands and evening prayers. The one thing that all could attest, including all caregivers who commented daily, was her beautiful smile. It never faded. Even on the evening of her last day, she opened her eyes and smiled. Marcia was a shining example of courage, strength, and faith. She will be missed and always loved.