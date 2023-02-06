Oct. 30, 1948 - Feb. 2, 2023
FAIRBURY — Marcia Kaisner, of Fairbury, passed away at 11:13 a.m., February 2, 2023, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Fairbury. Fr. Scott Archer will be officiating.
Burial will be in Strawn Cemetery
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, Brian Munz Safety Complex, or Hope Pregnancy Center.
Marcia was born October 30, 1948, in Gibson City, the daughter of Quintin and Loretta (Cline) Freehill.
She married Dennis J. Kaisner on January 25, 1980. He died July 25, 2015.
Surviving are her son, Eric (Angela) Kaisner of Chicago; grandson, Lukas Kaisner of Chicago; and brother, Quinn (Linda) Freehill of Streator.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Marica was a Receptionist for many years at the Langstaff- Moscicki in Fairbury and Specialty Clinic and X-ray at St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.
She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Fairbury.
Marcia had a spirit of kindness in her that many can bear witness to. She had a genuine care for people that was heartfelt and real. Kindness was the foundation of who she was. It was based on her faith and a reflection of the community that loved, prayed, and cared for her. Her love for her faith, family, and friends was her strength. During that time, she also enjoyed Wheel of Fortune, holding hands and evening prayers. The one thing that all could attest, including all caregivers who commented daily, was her beautiful smile. It never faded. Even on the evening of her last day, she opened her eyes and smiled. Marcia was a shining example of courage, strength, and faith. She will be missed and always loved.
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
