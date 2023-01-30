April 20, 1939 - Jan. 25, 2023

PONTIAC — Marcia K. Weber, 83, of Pontiac, IL, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11:47 a.m. at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL. Her children were by her side.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac with Rev. Paul Arnold and Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. Burial will be in Pike Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the funeral service. Memorials in Marcia's name may be made to Evenglow Inn. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Marcia was born on April 20, 1939 in Georgetown, IL to William and Catherine (Lynch) Gerrib. She married Stanley R. Weber on August 20, 1961 in Georgetown, IL He preceded her in death on March 19, 2020.

Survivors include three children: Amy (Craig) Lange of Treasure Island, FL, Tim (Lisa) Weber of LaGrange, IL and Beth (Dan) Phelan of River Forest, IL; eight grandchildren: Andrew, Emily and Ellie Lange, Pierce and Cass Weber, and Sarah, Daniel and Hannah Phelan. She was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Gerrib.

Marcia was Salutatorian of her class of Georgetown High School and received a Master's Degree in English from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. In college, she was a Sigma Kappa Sorority member and made lifelong friends there. After graduating, she taught English at Pontiac High School.

While raising her children, she was a 4H Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother and chauffeur to their dance, art and music lessons. She was the Avoca Township Clerk for over 30 years. Later, she received a Master's Degree in Special Education from ISU and returned to teaching at the Salem Children's Home in Flanagan, where she worked until retirement.

Marcia had a lifelong passion for learning, history and music. In addition to being a 50 year member and past President of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapter, she was a member of many other genealogy societies and loved traveling to conventions to spend time with her friends. She was active in Pontiac Women's Club and Dialectics. Marcia attended the First United Methodist Church-Pontiac, IL where she was a Sunday school teacher with Stan and in the handbell choir.

Later in life, when she wasn't spending time with friends, Marcia was at home, reading, cooking and playing with their beloved dog, Max. She and Stan loved spending time with their grandchildren and attended many of their school programs for art, musical, and sporting events, and promotion and graduation ceremonies.

The family wants to express their appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the Evenglow Inn staff where Marcia resided before her passing.