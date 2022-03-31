 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marcella C. Moore

Marcella C. Moore

Jan. 14, 1922 - March 27, 2022

EL PASO — Marcella C. Moore, 100, of El Paso, passed away March 27, 2022. She was born January 14, 1922 to Liston and Ora (Clark) Chaille.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. A small gathering will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal.

To read full obituary, please visit eastlawnmemorial.com.

