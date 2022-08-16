June 8, 1948 - Aug. 13, 2022

COOKSVILLE — Madeline Kay Mason (Katy), died peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Cooksville, at the age of 74. Katy spent her life in service to Christ and her family.

Katy is survived by her children: Kelly (Curt) Dejean, Lora Lovings, Melody (Paul) Weier, Jenni (Nick) Peters, Kevin (Sarah) Mason and Keith (Carrie) Mason; and seven siblings; 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Mason; her son-in-law, Rob Lovings; her father, Vern McCormick; and her mother Lorraine Lee.

A celebration of life service is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Lexington Community Church. Prior to the service, the family will receive visitors from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Katy's life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lexington Community Church Benevolence Fund, 805 S. Pine St., Lexington, IL, 61753.