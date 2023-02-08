Sept. 14, 1933 - Jan. 7, 2023

NORMAL — Macon Lassiter Williams, retired Psychology Department faculty at Illinois State University, and beloved husband and father, died peacefully after a short illness on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 89.

Williams was born in Washington D.C. to Macon Gray Williams and Geneva Williams in 1933. As his father was an Army Air Corps officer, his family moved from town to town throughout his childhood. They eventually settled in Xenia, OH, where young Macon, known then as "Mickey," graduated from high school.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in photo intelligence. He then attended Ohio State University for college and went on to earn a Ph.D. in Psychology.

It was in Columbus that Williams met his future wife of 60 years, Ann Free. The two married and later welcomed a daughter and son into their lives. Macon taught at Capitol University in Columbus until 1968, when a faculty position at Illinois State took the family to Normal, IL.

In his 30-year career at ISU, Macon Williams served as Department Chair and was known as a warm colleague and strong advocate for undergraduate education, even as he subjected students and faculty to an endless barrage of puns and corny jokes.

At home, he was a kind and loving father and husband. A life-long swimmer and runner, he competed in dozens of road races. He was endlessly curious about the world and concerned for the future. His decency, empathy, and wit will be missed by all who knew him.

Macon L. Williams is survived by his wife, Ann; and his children: Paula and Drew; along with their families in Utah and California.

Donations can be made to the ISU Psychology Department: https://giving.illinoisstate.edu/fund/psychology-department-general-fund/; please indicate donation amount and input "Dr. Macon Williams" in the Gift Notes. Checks can be mailed to Department of Psychology Foundation Fund Dr. Macon Williams, Dept. of Psychology, Illinois State University, Campus Box 4620, Normal, IL, 61790.