Jan. 31, 1938 - May 15, 2023

NORMAL — M. Paul Holsinger, 85, died Monday, May 15, 2023. According to his wishes, he was cremated. His ashes will be interred at a later date along with his beloved wife, Nancy, at the Shrine of St. Therese outside of Juneau, AK, a place they both found exceptionally beautiful.

Paul was born in Philadelphia, PA, on January 31, 1938, the son of Paul and Katherine (Spies) Holsinger. He married Nancy Leah Hiss on June 7, 1958, at the First Baptist Church in Asheville, NC. She died in June, 2020, just a few days after their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Surviving are three children: Stephen (Joan) Holsinger, Rockford, MI; Alex (Kristi) Holsinger, Kansas City, MO; and Deblyn Holsinger, of Bloomington. Four grandsons also survive: Jordan, Luke, and Eli Holsinger of Kansas City, MO; and Jack Holsinger of Rockford, MI. His parents as well as a beloved daughter, Lisa Anne, also preceded him in death.

After graduating from high school in suburban Washington, D.C., Paul received a bachelor's degree in history from Duke University in 1959 and a Master's and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in 1960 and 1964 respectively from the University of Denver. He began his university teaching career in the summer of 1962 at Black Hills Teacher's College in Spearfish, SD, then taught at Oregon State University from 1962 to 1967. In 1967, he moved to Michigan State University, and then, in the summer of 1969, he became a member of the history department at Illinois State University. He remained on the faculty at I.S.U. until his retirement in 2003.

Paul was a dedicated teacher who loved the classroom and the thousands of students with whom he had the opportunity to work. He was also a scholar who authored several books and dozens of articles in various history and American Studies journals. In many ways, however, his most enjoyable scholarly moments came during the more than thirty years of free classes in history of Bloomington-Normal and McLean County that he frequently gave not only under the auspices of both the old Bloomington-Normal Adult Education program or the McLean County Museum of History but also at the Bloomington or Normal Public Libraries or at any number of civil clubs and other organizations around the Twin Cities.

Paul loved nature and especially its multitude of animals and birds. Later in life, he and Nancy traveled widely, visiting all 50 United States, most Canadian provinces, and places throughout the world where they could find wildlife. They loved southern Africa with its large mammals; Panama, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, and the Falkland Islands for their birds, especially their many different penguin and hummingbirds; and Churchill, Manitoba, or Kodiak Island, Alaska, and their numerous polar and grizzly bears.

Above all else though, Paul was, first and foremost, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his wife, his children, and his grandchildren endlessly. There was nothing in his life which took priority over any of them.

No service or visitation will be held; and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Paul's name be given to any of the many organizations in this country that reach out to help others.

He always considered himself privileged to give to many of those groups though he was an especial supporter and sponsor of MAP International, an organization devoted to providing medical supplies to those in need throughout the world. Nothing would have pleased him more than knowing that even in death, he was able to encourage such giving from others.