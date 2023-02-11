Jan. 25, 1938 - Feb. 4, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — M. Kay Franz, 85, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Specialty Care Center in Normal.

Kay was born January 25, 1938, in Bloomington, a daughter of James Kenneth Wright and Ada Zook Wright. She married her loving husband, David K. Franz, at First Presbyterian Church, Normal on June 29, 1958. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2022.

Kay is also preceded in death by her two sons: James David Franz (December 3, 2021) and Douglas Brent Franz (January 16, 2014); as well as her brother and sisters.

Kay will be deeply missed by her daughter, Sarah Franz Wheeler (Greg) of Birmingham, AL; and grandchildren: Hannah Wheeler Searles (Christopher), Evelyn Wheeler Adams (Davis), John Wheeler, Brady Franz, Anton Franz, and Charlie Franz. Many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends also mourn her loss.

A graduate of Bloomington High School, Kay was a member of the Mitzi XX Sorority and a Varsity Cheerleader. After graduating with the class of 1958, she attended secretarial school and worked for General Electric. Her marriage to David took her to Fort Ord, CA, where he served in the Army. Her first son, James was born there, followed by Douglas in Mattoon, IL. A move to Ottawa, IL, saw daughter Sarah's birth and the origin of many wonderful friendships.

Dave and Kay moved their family to Rock Island, IL, where Kay was active in the Junior Women's Club, Welcome Wagon, her children's school and sports activities, and several Bridge and Bowling clubs. Kay was a proud mother, homemaker, and hostess, as well as a devoted neighbor and friend to many.

She and Dave returned to Bloomington-Normal in 2001, and spent their retirement as loving, proud grandparents. Kay treasured her decades of Volunteerism at Carle BroMenn Hospital and fellowship at First Presbyterian Church of Normal. She and Dave also enjoyed many happy years as Florida "Snow Birds," and die-hard Illini Tailgaters. Until her recent years of suffering with Alzheimer's Disease, Kay loved nothing more than to entertain friends and family, and to keep a meticulous home and garden.

A celebration of Kay's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Normal later this Spring. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Normal (firstpresnormal.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org).

