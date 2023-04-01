Jan. 25, 1938 - Feb. 4, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — M. "Kay" Franz, born in Bloomington on January 25, 1938, passed away on February 4, 2023, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Care Center in Normal.

A Celebration of Kay's Life will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 2000 East College Avenue, Normal, IL. The visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., the church service begins at 3:00 p.m. A private inurnment at East Lawn Cemetery will follow immediately. Guests will be invited to gather at a nearby restaurant (announced at the service), where the family will join soon after.

If you would like to donate a memorial in honor of Kay, please make them out to First Presbyterian Church of Normal – thank you.

See the full obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com.