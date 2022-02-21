DOWNERS GROVE — M. Jane Kiper, 95, Downers Grove and formerly Normal, died with her daughter beside her at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Her Celebration of Life and service will be at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Please RSVP to her daughter Marsha Barnish by the end of March if you plan to attend. Interment will be Sunday, April 10, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. The Rev David Bianchin will officiate. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington.

Jane was born May 25, 1926 in Keokuk, IA to Hazel and Earl Johnson. She married Robert E. Kiper August 22, 1948 in Peoria. Robert preceded her in death July 22, 2009. She missed him and was looking forward to reuniting in heaven.

She is survived by daughter, Marsha (Gene) Barnish who she had lived with for over 12 years; a son, Donald Kiper, Normal; and seven grandchildren: Andrew Kiper (Clayton), Chicago, Brandon (Kat) Barnish, Burr Ridge, Alison Kiper, Phoenix, AZ, Justin (Ashley) Barnish, New Lenox, Cameron (Rachel) Barnish, Darien; Joey Kiper and Isabella Kiper, Bloomington.

Jane was also blessed to know and love 10 great-grandchildren. Brooklyn, Brynley, Blakely, Carson, Kace, Madison, Ainsley, Crew, Layla and Hudson Barnish.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother and sister-in-law, Thomas (Grace) Johnson.

Jane lived in Iowa until 1935 when her family moved to Peoria and then Creve Couer, IL. Her father and mother both worked at Caterpillar. She graduated Salutatorian of her class from East Peoria High School. She received a scholarship to attend ISNU (now ISU) in Normal and graduated in three years. She went back to her former high school to teach Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry.

She loved teaching but gave it up to help her husband start an insurance business with Northwestern Mutual. She worked with her husband for almost 60 years until she retired.

Jane and Bob loved to travel together all over the world. She enjoyed cruising and loved visiting Israel and seeing where Jesus lived on earth. They had a place at Lake Bloomington and lived there for 44 years. The whole family and many friends have lots of great lake memories.

Jane was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington where she loved teaching Sunday School. The last 12 years she attended First Presbyterian Church in Downers Grove where she had a loving supportive small group. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. Most everyone in the family has a handmade quilt. She was affectionately known as Gma by her grandkids and great-grandchildren. She was well loved and blessed. She left a wonderful legacy.