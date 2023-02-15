Dec. 10, 1930 - Feb. 10, 2023

LEXINGTON — M. Darlene Xanders, 92, of Lexington, IL, passed away at 7:28 p.m. at her home on Friday, February 10, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, with Rev. Garry Gromley officiating. Cremation rite will follow the service and Inurnment will be held at Lexington Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the memorial home on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lexington Peace Meals or to Carle Area Hospice, Bloomington.

Darlene was born December 10, 1930, in Lexington, IL, the daughter of Paul James and Vida (Brown) Harper. She married Chester Arthur Xanders on July 5, 1952, in Lexington. They later divorced.

Surviving are two daughters: Jo Ann Kay Xanders and Connie Jean (Richard Burk) Xanders, both of Lexington; one daughter-in-law, Toni Jean Xanders of Normal; one grandson, Paul James Xanders of Normal; and a sister-in-law, Helen Harper of Grand Rapids, MI.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband Chester; one son, Chester Arthur Xanders Jr.; two brothers: Lloyd Harper and Hadley Harper; and three sisters: Elosie Purcell, Vida Harper, and Myra Newell; and one nephew, Eric Harper; and a great-nephew, Mike Keeney.

Darlene attended Lexington schools and graduated from Lexington High School. She worked at State Farm and then at General Electric in Bloomington as an assembler for more than 26 years. Darlene traveled a lot after she retired to Alaska, Hawaii, Sweden, Canada, Mexico, and other places in the US. She was an avid Cubs fan and would travel with her sisters to see them play. She volunteered at Peace Meals in Lexington and would give rides to people wherever they needed to go to get meals, the doctors, or the grocery store or anywhere they needed to go. She was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lexington, and served on the Lexington Council of Churches for many years. She is a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lexington, and former member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church, that was torn down in 1994, and the Church of Christ, Uniting of Lexington and was very active in both churches.

She loved her family, friends, mowing grass, and riding around on her scooter. She spent time laughing and joking with friends and family and watching her Cubs Games. The family would like to thank Carle Home Care and Hospice for their special care and Carol Compton for being with them when Darlene passed. Her family and friends will miss her.