Jan. 2, 1949 - May 16, 2023
MIDLAND, Michigan — Lynne Olson passed away on May 16, 2023, in Midland, MI. She was an outstanding swimmer, avid cyclist, and loving wife, sister, and friend.
She was born Lynne Marie Allsup on January 2, 1949, in Bloomington, IL, to Ted Tozer Allsup and Bess Bernice Yost. She grew up swimming competitively, and at age 15 represented the United States in the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. She went on to swim for Central Michigan University, and graduated in 1971.
Lynne met her husband and best friend Richard in Michigan Masters Swimming, and they were married in Sanford, MI, in 1985. They spent 27 years together, taking bike trips and enjoying remodeling their home.
Preceding Lynne in death were her husband, Richard; sister, Joanne Woolridge; and her parents, Ted and Bess. She is survived by her two older brothers: Ted and Morgan, who reside in Colorado; as well as her nieces and nephew.
