BLOOMINGTON — Lynn R. Dorrell, 78, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:21 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Bloomington.

A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, with Pastor Jason Collins officiating. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lynn was born September 1, 1943, in Normal, with twin sister Lana, to Adlai S. and Edna Kagel Dorrell.

Surviving are one brother, Merlin (Connie) Dorrell of El Dorado, KS; one sister, Alice Meads of Normal; five nephews, and ten nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Clifford and Larry Dorrell; and one sister, Lana Dorrell.

Lynn held several jobs during his life. He was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and NASCAR. He enjoyed western movies, sitcoms, and music of the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

He was a gentle soul and in the face of challenge, he kept in good humor and had a ready smile for everyone. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Thank you to the many who had a role in his healthcare, and to all who showed Lynn kindness.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Lynn's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.