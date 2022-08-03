Sept. 9, 1939 - July 31, 2022

Lynn Owen Nichelson, 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 31, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1939 in Lafayette, IN.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Sharon. Proud father of David (Janice), Michael (Renee) and Ted Nichelson; and stepdaughters: Heidi (Trent) Witthoeft, Robin Dixson and Ginger Dixson. Also surviving are grandchildren: Rachael, Katelynn and Zachary; and stepmother Carmen Nichelson. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Jeanette Nichelson; and brother, Jack.

Lynn served Illinois Wesleyan University as its first director of student financial aid and continued in that capacity throughout most of his career in Higher Education of 47 years. He was appointed to serve as the University's assistant dean of enrollment management shortly before his retirement.

Lynn was devoted to helping those who had demonstrated their ability to benefit from earning a college degree, but otherwise found their goals to be unaffordable. It was through this concern that he was asked to work with the College Board as well as other national, federal, regional, state and local organizations to find ways to assure that these deserving students would be eligible for the financial assistance needed to supplement the aid already provided by Illinois Wesleyan. The College Board recognized his efforts through granting him its Distinguished Service Award in 2002.

Lynn was actively involved in his service to Christ Lutheran Church and served as an elder of the church for several years.

His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Normal. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean.

Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to the many doctors and nurses who were involved in Lynn's care at the Carle Cancer Center, and both BroMenn and OSF hospitals.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Normal.

