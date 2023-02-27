Aug. 11, 1946 - Feb. 21, 2023
FULLERTON, California — Lynn Hillen (nee Moore), formerly of Normal and a graduate of University High School and ISU, passed away at home in Fullerton, CA, on February 21, 2023. Ms. Hillen was in her 76th year.
The daughter of Harold and Bernice Moore, she had a long career in education as an outstanding Kindergarten teacher until her eventual retirement.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; her son, Paul (Kristen); daughter, Sarah (Jessica); three granddaughters: Simone, Rosalyn, and Aria; and nieces and nephews. Lynn was preceded by her sister, Margy Long (nee Moore).
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.