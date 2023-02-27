Aug. 11, 1946 - Feb. 21, 2023

FULLERTON, California — Lynn Hillen (nee Moore), formerly of Normal and a graduate of University High School and ISU, passed away at home in Fullerton, CA, on February 21, 2023. Ms. Hillen was in her 76th year.

The daughter of Harold and Bernice Moore, she had a long career in education as an outstanding Kindergarten teacher until her eventual retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; her son, Paul (Kristen); daughter, Sarah (Jessica); three granddaughters: Simone, Rosalyn, and Aria; and nieces and nephews. Lynn was preceded by her sister, Margy Long (nee Moore).