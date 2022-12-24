Sept. 4, 1961 - Dec. 23, 2022

NORMAL — Lyndon Te Ma, 61 of Normal, passed away at his home at 8:16 AM Friday, December 23, 2022.

There will be a service held at a later date.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Lyndon was born in Abingdon, VA, on September 4, 1961, to Te Hsiu Ma and Peggy Anne Rayburn. He married Dawn Wildermuth on September 13, 1986, in Macomb, IL. She survives. He is also survived by his three siblings: Lindsey (Stephanie) Ma of Peoria, Linette (Robert) Chamberlain of Nachusa, IL, and Linwood (Sarah) Ma of Chicago, IL. His mother Peggy Ma, of Macomb, also survives.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Lyndon was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Normal. He was a manager at Subway in Bloomington - Normal for ten years. Lyndon loved God and enjoyed working with youth. He was a people lover and a happy man. He always thought of others first. He loved to play games and cook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Central Illinois.

