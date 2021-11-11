HUDSON — Lyle Skelley, born February 13, 1934, to Thomas and Lucille Skelley in Waukegan, IL. He passed away in Bloomington, IL, on November 6, 2021. Lyle married the love of his life, Beverly Hill in 1955. She preceded him in death after 58 years of marriage.

He is survived by his four children: Dirk (Cindy) Skelley, Traci (Bob) Freitag, Lee (Nancy) Skelley, Lance (Martha) Skelley. He loved his grandchildren: Lyndi, Brett, Kyle, Samantha, Lauren, Brittany, Drew, Dustin, Bobby, and Andrea; and sweet great-grandchildren: Blayz, Tucker, Lillabeth, Laney, Lucy, Benjamin, Valerie, Natalie, Brooke, Lucy, Logan, Kylie, Kinslee, Gabriel, Suzette, and Amelia.

Lyle worked at Johnson Motors for 40 years. He enjoyed his friends and golfing. He was very proud of getting a hole-in-one twice!

A viewing and funeral mass will be Friday, November 12, at St. Gilbert Parish in Grayslake for family and close friends. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Gilbert Parish.