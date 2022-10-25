Feb. 2, 1927 - Oct. 23, 2022

EL PASO — Lyle R. McWilliams, 95, of El Paso, IL, passed away at 9:36 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Heritage Health in El Paso.

He was born on February 2, 1927 in El Paso, to James Garfield and Etta Montgomery McWilliams. He married K. Joanne Everett on November 30, 1947, at the El Paso United Methodist Church. She died on July 28, 2015.

Surviving are two sons: James (Ellen) McWilliams of El Paso, IL, David (Kim) McWilliams of Fairbury, IL; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald McWilliams of Frisco, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by son, Michael; daughter, Mary Mackay; four sister; and two brothers.

Lyle served his country in the US Army during WWII. He farmed and worked for Behlen Manufacturing as a District Manager in Illinois and as a Midwest District Manager. He was a member of El Paso Masonic Lodge 32nd Degree, and the El Paso American Legion.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Stephen Jeffreys will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriner's Children's Hospital.

