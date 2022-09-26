Jan. 29, 1948 - Sept. 25, 2022

MONTIELLO — Lyle Don Antonio, of Monticello, IL, passed away at 2:47 AM on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria, IL.

Lyle was born in Joliet, IL, on January 29, 1948 to Lyle and Martha (Bolino) Antonio. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather Walter A. Paulsen, sister Shirley Antonio Weber, and brother David Paulsen.

He is survived by his loving children: Sarah (Jeff) Antonio Wollenweber of Bloomington, IL and Craig Antonio of St. Jospeh, IL; three grandchildren: Lynnae, London, and

Lincoln Wollenweber. His children and grandchildren were the sparkle in his eyes. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy (Paulsen) Leyes of Marseilles, IL; brother-in-law, Dick Weber of FL; and special friend, Suzanne Johnson of Monticello.

Lyle attended Moffet one-room school and Union Township grade school Odell. He graduated from Dwight High School in 1966 and attended Winston Churchill College, Pontiac. He graduated with a BS in Business from Eastern Illinois University, Charlestonin 1970.

Lyle began his working career as a Kroger Manager in Bloomington and Decatur. Later he was the owner-operator of two White Hen Pantries and Hometown Pantries in Champaign-Urbana.

Lyle was happiest when he was riding his horses, motorcycles, and spending time in the outdoors. He

loved listening to country music, watching old western movies, and enjoyed nature. He had fond memories of his time growing up on the family farm with his mom and

stepfather, brother and sisters. He would always be a farmer at heart.

He cherished his time with his family and especially phone calls and visits with his children and grandchildren. His grandchildren could always make him laugh.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Bloomington, 2502 E. College Ave., Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Starr Program, 3180 Mount Zion Rd., Decatur, IL 62521.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.