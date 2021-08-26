EUREKA — Lydia Marie "Libbs" Kennell, 88, of Eureka, IL passed away at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born on August 30, 1932 in Belleville, PA a daughter of Stephen and Lydia (Glick) Kauffman. She married Marvin J. Kennell on October 22, 1960 in Belleville, PA. He passed away on March 22, 2006.

Survivors include one daughter, Betty (Dale) Heinold of Lacon; one son, Bryant (Lisa) Kennell of Eureka; one sister, Lavina (Enos) Herr of Newport, PA; seven grandchildren: Rebekah (Joel) Zehr, Michael (Ali) Heinold, Erin Kennell, Austin (Rachel) Kennell, Ryan (Anna) Kennell, Logan Kennell, Dustin Kennell; six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Betty; and two brothers, LeRoy and Samuel.

Before marrying she worked at the Graci Dress Factory and Shoe Factory. Lydia also worked at Plattner Jewelry.

She volunteered at the Et Cetera Shop in Eureka and the Mennonite Relief Sale. She was a member of Living Faith Fellowship Church in Eureka where she taught Sunday School. She was also a member of Woodford County Home Extension.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Cazenovia Mennonite Church. Pastor Dennis Kennell will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Living Faith Fellowship Church in Eureka or Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.