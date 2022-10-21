Lyda Annette Long

Oct. 23, 1938 - Oct. 19, 2022

NORMAL — Annette Long, 83, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

She was born October 23, 1938, in Mt. Carmel, daughter of Gerald and Anna Belle (Yards) Chalcraft. She married John "Jack" Long on November 1, 1967, in Denver, CO.

Surviving are two daughters: Jacquie (Ed) Kucia of Birmingham, AL, and Thelma (Steve) Childers of Indianapolis, IN; two sons: John Long II of Normal and Timothy Price of Mt. Carmel; three grandchildren: Joey (Kayla) Van Valey, Bridget (Josh) Lewandowski and Ashley Childers; two great-grandchildren: Freddie Van Valey and Ethan Lewandowski; one brother, Charles Walson; and one nephew, Rick Locke.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Annette worked at State Farm for many years in investment accounting. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Normal. Annette had a passion for her beloved Sheltie Rescue dogs. She was known in the Neighborhood as the Sheltie lady.

Her burial of ashes will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Illinois Sheltie Rescue, 21135 East 1750 North Road Towanda, IL, 61776.

