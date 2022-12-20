July 28, 1931 - Dec. 19, 2022

GLENDALE HEIGHTS — Luella Reed, 91, of Glendale Heights, passed away at 2:10 a.m., Sunday, December 19, 2022, at her daughter's home.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and followed by a service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to Special Olympics.

Luella was born July 28, 1931, in Linton, ND, one of ten children of John and Caroline Horner Paul. She married Donald Lee Reed on July 28, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN, and he preceded her in death on February 13, 1972.

Survivors include three children: Daniel Reed of Naperville, Patricia (Dave) Roeske of Kendallville, IN, and Diane (the late Jeff) Olsen of Bloomington; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Luella worked for Spraying Systems in Glendale Heights for many years. She was a very strong and hard-working woman who loved her family. She enjoyed traveling and going to the riverboat.

The family would like to thank Synergy Home Care and Transitions Hospice for all their care and support of Luella and her family.

