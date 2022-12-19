April 15, 1932 - Dec. 15, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Luella Mae Ehling, 90, of Bloomington, passed away December 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 15, 1932 in Bloomington, IL, to Carl and Louise (Laesch) Thomas. She married Loren Ehling on February 21, 1954. He precedes her in passing.

Surviving are her daughter, Peggy Prather of Bloomington; two granddaughters: Amber Prather of Bloomington, Sara (Adam) Wessbecher of Lincoln; and two great-grandchildren: Reagan and Kaelyn.

She was also preceded in passing by her parents; brothers: Melvin (Helen) Thomas and Frederick (Helen) Thomas; and sister, Dorothy Lakin.

Luella spent her life serving and caring for others. After graduating from nursing school, she worked for St. Joseph Hospital, various doctor's offices, and nursing homes.

Her faith in God guided her life. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she and Loren met. She was a member of the Lydia Circle, Ladies Guild, and sang in the choir. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.

The family would like to thank: Amanda, Katie, Tina, and the staff at OSF Hospice for their wonderful care for Luella this past year.

A public visitation will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL, 61704. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 311 North Hershey Road, Normal, IL, 61761. Entombment will follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1002 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL, 61704.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.