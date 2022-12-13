BLOOMINGTON — Lucy Mae Dunbar, 84, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Lucy was born in May 1938, to Grace and Theodore Underwood in Kewanee, IL. After Lucy graduated from Kewanee High School, she went on to study at Illinois State University.

After graduation Lucy started her first job as a second-grade teacher at Centennial school. In 1962, Lucy married Charles Dunbar, Jr. and went on to have two children, David and Karen.

Lucy loved spending time golfing and tending to her flower garden. She loved teaching and seeing her former students. Lucy also taught Sunday School at Second Presbyterian Church and was a former President of the churches Woman's Circle.

Lucy was predeceased by her husband, Charles and her three older sisters, Dorothy, Phyllis and Betty. She is survived by her children, David Dunbar and Karen Dunbar as well as her much loved nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, IL, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.