BOTHELL, Washington — Lucy L. Hospelhorn, 94, of Bothell, Washington, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Blueberry Gardens Home in Bothell.

She was born on May 14, 1927,in Hudson, the daughter of Lloyd and Mabel Schlosser Troyer. She married Delmar Hospelhorn in Carlock on January 27, 1946, and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2012.

She is survived by her children: son: Paul (Doris) Hospelhorn of Scottsdale, AZ, daughter: Helen (Dan) Ward of Woodinville, WA, son: Keith (Sue) Hospelhorn of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Lyn Bilderback, Lee Hospelhorn, Brian Ward, Brent Hospelhorn, Jenna Lane, Doug Hospelhorn, Bethany Ward, Adam Hospelhorn, Jason Hospelhorn; sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; brother: Loren (Katie) Troyer of Bloomington, IL.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son: Gary Hospelhorn; daughter-in-law: Mary Hospelhorn; three brothers: Dale, Verlin, and Erwin Troyer; and one sister, Earlene Spence.

There will be a family graveside service with burial at Hudson Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse Ministry or Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman is assisting with arrangements.

Lucy was a long time member of East White Oak Bible Church.

As a farmer's wife, Lucy left her touch on all phases of the farming operation. Lucy and Delmar's work ethic set an example for their children. Mom was the love and glue that held family together. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and music. A self taught musician, she loved playing the piano and accordion for family and nursing home residents. Digging deep into her heritage, Lucy was WJBC's pizza winning yodeling champ.

Lucy cherished time with her family and friends, feeding them again, and again, and again. No food was left behind because you always had to take some home. Lucy loved visiting with others, never knew a stranger, and had an abundance of best friends.

Lucy chose to spend the last six years in Washington enjoying time with her daughter and family.

Her love for her grandchildren was best expressed by the song she sang to them, "I love you a bushel and a peck." That always ended with a hug around the neck.

We love you and will miss you, Mom and Grandma Lucy.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.