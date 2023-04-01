Jan. 27, 1924 - March 7, 2023

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Arkansas — Lucy Frances "Frankie" (Durham) Henderson, 99, of Hot Springs Village, AR passed away March 7, 2023. Born January 27, 1924 at Lexington, IL, Frances was one of nine children born to the late Everette Lee and Margaret (Walker) Durham.

Her eight siblings: Irene McKeown, Evaline Rhodes, Charlie Durham, Ralph Durham, Earl Durham, Edith Durham, Clara Swan and Edwin Durham preceded her death.

She married William Dean Henderson on February 10, 1945 in Temple, TX. They were married 47 years before his passing in 1992. A grandson, William Dean Henderson III, and great-great-grandson, Robert Jackson McCary, also preceded her in death.

Frances is survived by her son, William Dean Henderson II (Judy) of Pontiac, IL; daughters: Denise Matone (Phil) of Hot Springs Village, AR and Deidre Stuck of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren: Melanie Seelig (Shannan), Lt. Col. John Henderson (Emily), Lindsay Knerr (Michael), Kelli Matone Langley, Dr. Chad Matone (Lacy), Ryan Matone, Denise Besic (Mehmed), and Brittany Hughes (Richard); thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Frances attended Franklin School (a one room school) in the countryside of Lexington, IL through the 8th grade. In 1941 she graduated as Salutatorian from Colfax High School and in 1945 earned her Bachelor's degree from Illinois State Normal University.

Frances became a teacher and taught at Downs High School, Minier Grade School and Morton Junior High. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered for many years at the Hopedale Nursing Home and Bro-Menn Hospital. She is a past member of both auxiliaries.

Frances was a member of St. John's UCC and of its various women's organizations and served as President of several. She taught the high school Sunday school class for many years, served as a 4-H leader, and assisted in Brownie and Cub Scout groups. She belonged to the Minier's Women's Club, Highland Ladies Golf League and Retired Teachers. Three very special clubs she was proud to be a member of were the HI Club, Sewing Club and Red Hat Club.

Frances was an avid reader, good bowler, golf enthusiast, and excellent bridge player (though she loved most card games). She never missed an opportunity to play. Frances enjoyed being with people and was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She held nothing more closely than family.

Frances' "Celebration of Life" will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St John's UCC in Minier, IL with Pastor Bob Sherman Officiating. Lunch will be provided by the Women of St. John's in the Fellowship Hall following the service for family and friends.

Memorials may be made to St. John's UCC.

Frances was a strong, independent, and beautiful lady who was loved by all who knew her.

