PONTIAC — Lucille K. Masching, of Pontiac, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 10:13 p.m. at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, IL, with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac, IL.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Lucille was born in Emington, IL, to Joseph Leo and Irene (Ready) Kelly. She married Edward P. Masching on October 20, 1951, in Loretto, IL. He passed away January 18, 2021.

She is survived by her children: Joyce (Don) Seib of Hubertus, WI, Joan (Richard) Hyde of Island Lake, IL, Mark (Kristy) Masching of Pontiac, IL, Kevin (Joni) Masching of Odell, IL, and Eric Masching of Brookfield, WI; brother, Leo Kelly of Pontiac, IL; sisters-in-law: Delores Kelly of Cornell, IL, and Kay Kelly of Pontiac, IL; grandchildren: Brian (Lindsay) Masching, Todd (Jen) Masching, Rich (Jamie) Hyde, Kara (Justin) Hoffmann, Brock Masching, Kyle (Brittany) Masching, and Larissa (Charles) Johnson; and great-grandchildren: Addison, Bailey, Cayden, Owen, Olivia, Damian, Adley, Darren, Arya, Troy, Hannah, Collin, Blake, Bryce, and Kamryn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; grandson, Derek Seib; and brothers: Clare Kelly and Joe Kelly.

Lucille was a graduate of Dwight High School, class of 1949. She worked in office administration for the Pontiac Daily Leader and Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, IL. She later worked for Safeco Insurance in Atlanta, GA, and then the Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls, WI.

Lucille was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, IL. She enjoyed writing letters and sending cards, collecting family history and ancestry, and loved giving her sons a hard a time as often as she could. She was very proud of her Irish heritage.

Memorials may be made to Evenglow Inn in Pontiac, IL, Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac, IL, and OSF Hospice.

The family wishes to send thanks and gratitude to everyone at Evenglow Inn and Good Samaritan Home Dixie Center for the love and care they provided to their mom.

