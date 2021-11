BLOOMINGTON — Lucile Heiple Beich, passed away on November 2, at the age of 104. She was born on August 15, 1917.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto; and her son, Stephen. There will be a private ceremony for family and close friends at Park Hill Cemetery at a later date. Calvert-Metzler is in charge of arrangements.

If desired a memorial may be made to an organization of your choosing.

