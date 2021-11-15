BUTTERNUT, Wisconsin — Luanna Carol Fuchs, age 68, of Butternut, WI, formerly of Metamora, IL, passed away peacefully, October 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Luanna was born April 9, 1953, in Pontiac, IL, the daughter of Floyd and Mary Ruth (Richards) Rich. Her early life and schooling were in Pontiac IL, Pontiac Township High School, Class of 1971. She went on to further her education with a Diploma in Practical Nursing, Class of 1988, and then an Associate's Degree in Applied Science, Nursing in 1989, both from Southeastern Community College, Burlington, IA. She was also a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant for many years. Luanna loved crafting, cooking, garage sales and thrifting, she was an avid collector. She enjoyed gardening and being with family.

On March 13, 1993, she married James Fuchs in Flanagan, IL, and together raised their blended family. Luanna and her husband James, were the recipients of the Echo Award, for organ/tissue awareness through Donate A Life for the State of Illinois. In 2020, they moved to Butternut, WI.

She is survived by her husband James of Butternut, WI; their five children: Johnathan Renken of Fort Madison IA, Anthony (Christina) Renken of Park Falls, WI, Miranda (Dave) Zerwer of East Peoria, Ill, Traci Lockhart of Talbot TN, Brandon Fuchs of Chillicothe, IL; grandchildren: Sarah, Jesse, Rebekah, Robert, Parker, Jessica, Jordann, Tyler, Jaden, Damien, Ashlee and Nathan; her sisters: Alice Gorey of West Union, IA, and Linda (Bruce) Keller of Oracle, AZ; her brother-in-law, William Legner of Pontiac, IL; sister-in-law, Carol Rich of Pontiac, IL; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and special extended family, the Johnson's of Utah.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mary Ruth Rich; her sister, Judy Legner; her brothers: Duwayne (Buddy) Rich, Joey Dell Rich; her brother-in-laws: Donald Klendworth, David Gorey; her sister-in-law, Angie Rich; and young son, Robert Fuchs.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date with interment at Center Cemetery in Flanagan, IL.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund at www.cimkf.org, in her memory or consider becoming an organ donor.