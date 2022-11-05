Oct. 31, 1933 - Oct. 29, 2022

FAIRBURY — Lowell Edward Allen, 88, of Fairbury, passed away at 10:51 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Cremation has been accorded.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury. Inurnment will be at a later date. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, also at the church.

Memorials may be made to SELCAS or donor's choice of charity.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Lowell was born October 31, 1933, in Odell, the son of Donald and Theora Oberhozer Allen. He married Louise Hahn on October 10, 1975, in Fairbury. She died November 24, 2017.

Surviving are his children: Renee Ferguson of Evansville, IN, Steven Allen of Bloomington, Beverly (Bob) Pearce of Freeland, WA, and Janet Brady of Dwight; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters: Donna Earing of Dwight and Virginia Basset of Saunemin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and son-in-law, Brad Brady.

Lowell was a truck driver for Redi-Mix in Forrest and retired from Moorman's Feed.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury.

Lowell was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict.

