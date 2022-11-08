Oct. 8, 1928 - Nov. 4, 2022

LEROY — Lourstine M. Gaffney, 94, of LeRoy passed away November 4, 2022. She was born October 8, 1928, in Bloomington to James and Arminda (LaFever) Bicknell, and married the love of her life, James Gaffney on July 27, 1948. He precedes her in passing.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at East Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, following services.

Lourstine is survived by her children: James (Shirley) Gaffney of Peoria, Bonnie (Jerry) Albert of LeRoy; son-in-law, AJ Bailey of Wapella; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and her furry companion Charlie.

She is also preceded in passing by her parents; children: Diana Bailey and Rickie Gaffney; granddaughter, Teena Sue Bailey; and ten brothers and sisters.

Lourstine loved being with her family. She liked to go bowling when she was younger, although she had to give that up as she grew older. Some of her favorite hobbies were sewing, crocheting, and knitting. Lourstine was always working on a new sewing project, whether it was hemming a shirt or making clothing for someone. She even made both of her daughters' wedding dresses. She was a long-time member of LeRoy First United Presbyterian Church in LeRoy.

Memorials in Lourstine's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, or donor's choice.

