Louise F. Crumpler

Louise was raised in the mountains of Virginia, a place she would cherish her entire life. Early on, she was a teacher and also served as a director of a church-based day care center for children. Once she and Robert were married, she was committed to Robert's ministry in the Presbyterian church at Richmond, VA. Later in life, she and Robert moved to Normal, IL. Despite not liking the cold winters, Louise lovingly supported her husband's work as a chaplain in healthcare at the BroMenn Medical Center. Louise also worked in elder care overseeing operations of a local assisted living facility in Normal. After Robert's passing, Louise found her "church family" at the First Presbyterian Church of Normal, IL, where she was a very active member and had many friends who she considered her family.