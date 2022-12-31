May, 3, 1940 - Dec. 17, 2022
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Louise F. Crumpler, peacefully passed away on December 17, 2022, at the age of 82.
Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert P. Crumpler. Loving mother of Miriam (Darren) Gerrietts and Robert P. (Amber) Crumpler, Jr. Proud grandmother of Will, Charlie, and Noah. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.
Louise was raised in the mountains of Virginia, a place she would cherish her entire life. Early on, she was a teacher and also served as a director of a church-based day care center for children. Once she and Robert were married, she was committed to Robert's ministry in the Presbyterian church at Richmond, VA. Later in life, she and Robert moved to Normal, IL. Despite not liking the cold winters, Louise lovingly supported her husband's work as a chaplain in healthcare at the BroMenn Medical Center. Louise also worked in elder care overseeing operations of a local assisted living facility in Normal. After Robert's passing, Louise found her "church family" at the First Presbyterian Church of Normal, IL, where she was a very active member and had many friends who she considered her family.
Towards the end of her life, Louise was fortunate to move close to her family in Whitefish Bay, WI, where she was able to spend time with her grandchildren.
Special thanks to all the staff at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care.
A private family service will be held in the mountains of Virginia at Draper Valley Cemetery.
Memorials in Louise's name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2000 E College Ave, Normal, IL 61761.